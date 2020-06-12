Artist Books: Display and Exhibition

Part of my final module in university involves considering how I would exhibit my work. Although an exhibition at Locksbrook cannot take place due to the pandemic, it is still important to consider hypothetically how the work would be displayed, both in the context of an end of year show and an ideal scenario. I must pose myself the question of how to display my art books.

Artist books create the conundrum of being art works that should be ‘read’ and interacted with, which is not traditional in a gallery context. They are not images to be hung on the wall nor sculptures to be kept cordoned off or in a glass case. However, some are delicate and most should not endure rough or excessive handling. This creates a dilemma in how they should be displayed.

Often in exhibitions, art books are displayed on plinths or shelves. Plinths offer the advantage that they can be circled, viewing the object from every angle. Glass cases could also offer extra protection, but this removes the interactive element. At book fairs, art books are displayed on tables. From experience, I have seen that there is usually a ‘display’ book with which viewers are encouraged to interact, and then several untouched editions to be sold. This way, only the one book sustains wear and damage. This could be a possibility in a gallery context, with ‘display’ books and spares to take its place, and books for sale. In a tutorial, it was suggested that I consider the ‘table’ set-up as seen at book fairs, as there would then always be an observer and a chance to sell the work. However, in previous end of year shows, there was not always someone there to monitor the work and so the set-up did not go according to plan. Having an invigilator present at all times may be difficult to organise and fund.

To replicate interaction, both during lockdown and in a gallery context, images and videos could be used. Photographs of the work could show aspects that could not be seen in a display case, and a video could push this further by showing an interaction. Artist Kit Davey on Instagram makes videos of the books, such as this one, that show how they unfold and work. This gives a better sense of the book than a still image.

Another possibility would be to offer instructions on how to replicate the book. Hedi Kyle has published instructions for many of her folds online, allowing people to interact with her work in the most intimate way possible; making the books themselves. This, however, would require a certain level of dedication from the viewer and not everyone may find themselves able to recreate the folds.

On this page about artist books, I read a section on displaying artist books. In term of owning an artist book, the website says that artist books can be a “private treasure”, to be kept hidden and safe and taken out to be enjoyed on occasion, or it can be displayed like a sculpture on a shelf, desk or mantelpiece. Thus, in a gallery context, they could be on a shelf, like a miniature library were books can be checked out and viewed, much like the Bristol Arts Library. A plinth or an open fronted box or cabinet could be the “sculpture” alternative. The page also discussed other less conventional methods, reflecting the unconventional form, such as hanging the book from the ceiling. I liked the suggestion of displaying the book in front of a mirror to “appreciate better the 3D qualities”.

The method of display must seem right to the artist, and to communicate themes and be viewed in a suitable manner to the work.

Our tutors suggested we try visualising the exhibition set-up virtually, either using PhotoShop to insert our work into empty gallery spaces or use sites such as KUNSTMATRIX, a virtual 3D gallery space to showcase artwork. As I thought it would be difficult to edit books into an image with a level of credibility, I instead decided to make a model of a gallery to test ideas. I had made miniature books before, so knew I could scale them down for a mini gallery space.

The model I made is sellotaped together and not to scale. It was more to visualise possible methods of display than be an accurate model, testing ideas in a gallery mock-up. I made two plinths and added a shelf to the gallery wall. I displayed two of my mini “word wallets” on the plinths and a small origami wallet book on the shelf. I then made more books for the shelf, a miniature origami wallet book with removable cards with the letters of the alphabet and a “Book of Book Covers”.

It then occurred to me that some of these books had no “full-scale” equivalents and the mini gallery was thus no longer a model or replica but its own tiny art space. I showed the images to my tutor Martin Thomas and he wanted me to consider whether the photos should show the space as a model or create the illusion of a full-sized gallery. Some of the images could, with the suspension of disbelief, be of a space while others indicate that it is a model.

Martin also suggested I consider lighting. The natural light created nice images but did not reflect the lighting of galleries. I took some pictures with my phone torch held above the “gallery walls” to replicate overhead lighting and spotlights. The spotlight would be difficult to achieve with multiple images on the walls as I have only the one phone torch. It also created too much harsh contrast and I preferred the lighting of the overhead light which lit the scene well, with not as sharp a focus.

Natural Light

“Spotlight”

Overhead Lighting

I played with different layouts of the gallery space, printing out images and my artist statement to consider how I could exhibit my work. The line between the mini gallery being a model and an art space in itself began to blur. I was testing ideas that could be translated into a full sized gallery space, but was also planning a miniature exhibition in this space. The books could be scaled up for a larger space, but I liked them as they were, occupying a gallery more fitting to their size. I wanted to push the idea of the gallery as a real albeit mini art space so invited my friends to send me images of their work to display.

I first tested out different pieces of work and set-ups for my exhibition. I used my “posters” inspired by John Furnival and photographs of my books. While I liked the posters, that tell viewers not to read, look at or think about the artwork, I think they drew attention away from the books. I liked the pairing of the book on display with a photograph of it hanging above, showing the cards removed from the pockets, so I replaced the posters with photographs. The mini origami wallet and the tiny “word wallet” were displayed on the shelf with images above them, and I included photos of a fishbone fold book and my “Loose Threads” book.

However, I had liked the plinths as a means to display the books. I added them in and found that the space became too crowded. Therefore, I removed the images that did not pair with a physical book in the gallery space, bringing focus back to the physical books. This was the set-up I decided on, and displayed this on a desk as a miniature gallery. I made a tiny invites card for my family to attend my mini solo exhibition. I named the gallery “Galerie Winzig” (which means tiny).

I also set up exhibitions for Ceri Elin Morris, Imogen Zoe Evans and Kayleigh Mortimer, who goes by Mort. Ceri had been creating “pocket paintings”, about 5cm x 9cm, which I printed to scale to fit the mini gallery. I also chose images from the other two artists to scale down for the gallery, curating a “light” themed exhibition for Imogen and making mini books of Mort’s comics and illustrations to display on the shelf and plinths. I have been posting the photos of the exhibitions to my Instagram.

I like this form of displaying work, especially as there are few opportunities for physical exhibitions at this time. It has been a fun way to share art with my family, who I am in lockdown with, and hopefully reach an audience online as well. I would like to see what Galerie Winzig would look like on a plinth or shelf in a full-sized gallery, having an art space within an art space. I think this would be an interesting way to display my work, with an emphasis on the miniature.