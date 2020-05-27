May 27th: Tutorial

Meeting
Last formal session
Final hand-in – 19th, 5 o’clock
Thursday – Artist Talk (4-5pm)
- Artist who draws, drew portraits on the Underground whilst interviewing that person
- Film and video, projection
Martin, rediscovered his negatives, falling back in love with analogue
Exhibition plans – Martin suggests two, one for Locksbrook, realistic, and the other ideal, what would be done in optimal circumstances
Will have an exhibition at some point, will see how the plans and reality align
Think about available space and choose what will go in it, also consider images for publication/book/website, choose images carefully (and take good photos!)
Martin can convert images if you’re struggling with resolutions of photos
Tutorial
What to include in the exhibition?
- Talk about mini gallery, could that work in a full scale gallery space? On a plinth? What does the outside look like? Or could the gallery itself be scaled up to fill a real gallery space?
- Get thinking about what needs to be done
- Mini gallery not to scale, consider making to scale or is it not true to scale, a work in itself?
- Last year exhibition, book store (selling books, when the person there turned up) could make money but also control how the books are handled, observation
- Glass cases, make multiples all open on different pages
- Virtual book? Leaf through virtually (preview on blurb? Look at digital options) and then buy physical version
- E-Pub file, standard book format, can flip the pages, “read” through the book, used on kindles and such, worth looking at, could convert some of my books into this format
- Free software, online e-pub converter, word doc or pdf
- iPad, or QR, for people to flick through book in gallery
Streetshirts.co.uk – t-shirt printers, high quality and cheap!
Shared Folder – Create some order! Name them all or group them into docs, save each book as a PDF. More subfolders.