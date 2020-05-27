May 27th: Tutorial

Meeting

Last formal session

Final hand-in – 19th, 5 o’clock

Thursday – Artist Talk (4-5pm)

Artist who draws, drew portraits on the Underground whilst interviewing that person

Film and video, projection

Martin, rediscovered his negatives, falling back in love with analogue

Exhibition plans – Martin suggests two, one for Locksbrook, realistic, and the other ideal, what would be done in optimal circumstances

Will have an exhibition at some point, will see how the plans and reality align

Think about available space and choose what will go in it, also consider images for publication/book/website, choose images carefully (and take good photos!)

Martin can convert images if you’re struggling with resolutions of photos

Tutorial

What to include in the exhibition?

Talk about mini gallery, could that work in a full scale gallery space? On a plinth? What does the outside look like? Or could the gallery itself be scaled up to fill a real gallery space?

Get thinking about what needs to be done

Mini gallery not to scale, consider making to scale or is it not true to scale, a work in itself?

Last year exhibition, book store (selling books, when the person there turned up) could make money but also control how the books are handled, observation

Glass cases, make multiples all open on different pages

Virtual book? Leaf through virtually (preview on blurb? Look at digital options) and then buy physical version

E-Pub file, standard book format, can flip the pages, “read” through the book, used on kindles and such, worth looking at, could convert some of my books into this format

Free software, online e-pub converter, word doc or pdf

iPad, or QR, for people to flick through book in gallery

Streetshirts.co.uk – t-shirt printers, high quality and cheap!

Shared Folder – Create some order! Name them all or group them into docs, save each book as a PDF. More subfolders.