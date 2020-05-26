“Blog Swap”: Mort on Life Drawing

Well hello, I’m Anna’s good friend Mort! I’m a comic artist and illustrator, and I’ve ventured over onto this webspace to drop some tips on learning how to draw better – more specifically regarding life drawing/ life studies. I’ll be drawing (ayyyy) mostly on my own experiences as, well, they’re my own experiences so I can talk about them.

Life drawing is something that I’ve only just begun to take seriously and, man oh man, has it made a BIG difference to the quality of my work. Drawing people has always been something that I’ve prided myself on but it’s only really now that I feel that I’ve acquired a knack for it (the work I was producing last academic year is… *cough* shocking in hindsight).

I’ll be sharing with you some habits that I’ve learnt while figuring out poses as well as some handy resources if you’d like to get into it too. But first, let me discuss what life drawing means to me.

I don’t know about you, but before I tried life drawing in college, I always thought that it was this mysterious art form where a bunch of artists all stand in a ritual like circle and attempt to capture the beauty of the human form with mad, expressive brushstrokes and obsessive attention to detail. Well, life drawing in college was exactly that, but it’s not what it is to me now. Now, it’s a sketchbook full of quick little drawings that I never have to show anyone. Except I’m going to show you.

My Progress



When I started out, I still held onto that preconception that life drawing had to be beautiful and detailed, and while I still like looking at these drawings, I hadn’t learnt anything from them. The legs weren’t detailed at all, and the poses were all stiff. Even though there were some interesting shapes going on, I wouldn’t be able to replicate the poses unless I had solid reference right next to me – which isn’t very helpful from a comic artist’s point of view. I was also hopeless at foreshortening and, if you can’t get to grips with that, then your rolodex of poses is going to be really small (it is a really difficult skill, I’m still learning about it but I have improved exponentially). It was at this point that I had learnt about the ‘circle technique’.

The Circle Technique, which probably has a proper name, is basically tricking your brain into thinking that you’ve drawn the same amount that you would if the pose wasn’t foreshortened, but it’s also extremely helpful in finding the shapes in the arms and legs. This image on the left is about a couple of weeks after I began doing daily life studies; I sat for 10 minutes before I began my university work and drew a pose at a minute each. I consciously made an effort to use the circles, and I also started to form the habit of using a line of action. Comparing the two images, the more recent one has much more life, as well as being much looser and less detailed, straying from my initial ‘pretty’ drawings. However, despite the massive amount of progress, I was not confident using the circles, this came a little later. While this may look much looser and, for lack of a better word, messier – it was once again much more valuable to me in my learning. My ability to feel the shapes of the arms and legs was improving but still could be better. I was also beginning to pay attention to other things that I had forgotten about in my learning of new skills, such as the shape around the waist and hips. Bringing the dreaded hands and feet in was going to be another task.

Being self-aware while wishing to improve is an important part of learning. So while it’s very important to recognise and celebrate when you improve, it’s also important to find a couple of things to work on. Currently, I would like to bring some fluidity back into the drawings as I feel that the poses are beginning to seize up slightly. I am also mindful that I tend to draw legs shorter than they should be (this is still something I’m working on). Here, my circles are much more precise and the shapes in the legs are much more defined. After the 29th of April my uni work picked up and I shamefully put life drawing aside to focus on that, I am in the process of picking the habit back up again.

Resources

Now I will talk a little about resources, these do all require you to be over 18 for obvious reasons. The thing that really kickstarted my life studies was the collaborative project between Croquis Cafe on Vimeo and Love Life Drawing on Youtube called ‘Figuary’. Kenzo at Love Life Drawing is very good for advice on how to improve and recommended some artists to take inspiration from such as Richard Powell who specialises in quick, exaggerated drawings, and Lane Brown who puts heavy emphasis on the shadows and the design of the drawing. Croquis Cafe is very good for a vast range of models and a variety of poses and utilises a more classroom like routine for a longer drawing session. For when I don’t have a lot of time I tend to venture over to Sketch Daily and Line Of Action which both have a large collection of images of not just people, but animals and environments as well.

Some helpful tips for human anatomy, I have been told that the space between the head to the waist, waist to the knees, and knees to the floor are the same. Feet are generally the same length of the forearm, hands usually cover the face if spread out, and the fingertips finish just below the hips/ not quite midway down the thighs, and I’m sure you’ve heard that the shoulders are three times the width of the head.

So, to sum up, if you’d like to improve your drawing of any sort of subject, whether that’s a certain animal, buildings or people, it’s important that you work to understand how the subject works/ exists in a space. In order to do that, it might be beneficial to draw quickly so that your hand and brain are working upon instinct and build muscle memory. Another thing that might be helpful is to choose some aspects that you need to improve specifically, such as leg shapes or fluidity. Most importantly, date thiings and keep a record of your drawings. Even if you don’t try, you will see an improvement as long as you keep drawing. Celebrate your progress, and never stop learning!

Thanks for reading this far!

Mort.

Note from Anna: You can find Mort on Instagram and check out their work on their website! We wrote a post for each others blogs in this “blog swap” and you can read the post I wrote for Mort’s blog here.