Virtual Galleries

Being unable to visit galleries during the lockdown, an option is to explore the virtual tours of galleries and museums around the world. Created by the Google Arts and Culture team, visitors can click around online exhibits without having to leave their house.

I find the navigation a little difficult, being unable to align myself in just the right position, but it is still an interesting adventure visiting the Guggenheim, MoMA and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in South Korea. I find it easier to scroll through the exhibition pieces and then select the option to “View in Street View” to get a better impression of the artwork.

MoMa – “Das Ende Der Avantgarde”, an artists’s book created by Martin Kippenberger (1989) This is an accordion style book with a number printed onto each page accompanied by drawings, bright graphics and text.

I like that I can link through to more information and work by the artist. Kippenberger was inspired by Sigmar Polke and collaborated with painter Albert Oehlen. Also liked his piece “Zwei Siebdrucker aus Nigeria”, a print with over-laid imagery. I could see how the exhibition had displayed his work, with the posters on the wall above a case holding the book.

I got lost in the maze of Google Arts and Culture, finding a section on Hokusai and how his work connected and influenced other areas of the art and design world. I found a section where artworks were divided into mediums, with an extensive list including newprint, tracing paper and all manner of stones, metals, fabrics and paints. I found an article on the practices of handmade paper in East Asia and the calligraphic techniques in India, including Sanjhi. This art form involves cutting into the paper with tiny scissors, meaning the paper must be both strong and still slightly translucent. I enjoyed scrolling through the many drawings, paintings, sketches, calligraphic and handwritten pieces in the “paper” section.

Some of the pieces I particularly enjoyed at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in South Korea included:

3 Eyes I Really Do Have – Choi Wook-kyung, paper collage, included the title and her name scattered on the image, shattered picture plane

The Youth of Bacchus – Kim Doo-jin

“The Room #15-Looking down from Babel” – Kim Hong-shik, misty cityscapes with a strange, ethereal light, viewing skyrises and urban spaces from an elevated position

“An Oriental Painter” – Huh Back-yeon, “photo-essays”, human figure representing both portrait and document of time

Glasses – Ahn Kyu-chul, glasses with five lenses, absurdist and anti-common sense

“Untitled 4” – Shin Hak-chul, paper held together with string, part of a collection of every-day objects

“Weed” – Kim Jonghak, mixed media on panel, beautiful drawing

Thoughts

I think that opening virtual galleries is a good way to allow people to explore museums and exhibitions worldwide whilst stuck at home during the pandemic, but I do not think they are a substitute for visiting in person that will endure beyond the lock down. I felt I could get lost in the extensive catalogues and endless possibilities, which was exciting for finding new artwork but also confusing. The difficulty I had navigating the ‘street view’ meant I could not “walk” around the exhibits, and thus lost that aspect of the galleries. I could not get a sense of the room or gallery space, and lost the scale and ‘presence’ of the artwork.

Overall, I found it an interesting tool to explore, but do not believe it is the solution in social distanced art viewing.