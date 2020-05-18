Online Exhibition: Freedom in Isolation

On the 15th and 16th of May, the Creative Arts students of Aberystwyth streamed their online exhibition titled ‘Freedom in Isolation‘. It was a 24 hour live stream with talks and interviews from students. I tuned in at 1:15am to listen to my friend Ceri Morris talk about her recent work, and planned exhibition. Here are the notes I made, tidied up and made more legible by a better rested mind:

Sound

Incorporating sound is a recent development in Ceri Morris’s creative practice. She has always picked up and worked with instruments, but is now exploring the possibilities of including music in her work more fully.

She began her talk by “serenading us with sweet tones on the piano on this Saturday morning”. Her piano is often out of tune, and the echo and strange crackling produced by the lag and poor internet connection to the stream added to the distorted sounds and spontaneity of the music. This layered well with the bittersweet atmosphere she wished to create, relevant to her inspirations and the current mood. She is inspired by the calming but melancholy music in video games and films that convey a nostalgic feeling, blending both happiness and sorrow. She noted Pixar films in particular for achieving this and commented on the links to current moods with the sadness created by lock down and a longing for a different time, but also the joy at the continued creativity and connections people are making.

Ceri also improvised on her new instrument; a kalimba. She likes the simplicity of the instrument, and how it can still create a beautiful sound. She is yet to use it in her creative practice, but thinks it will lend a calming quality yo her videos.

Video

The video she wanted to exhibit, and showed us on the stream, was titled “Longing for a simpler time…”

Video, captured moments, little clips she does not even remember taking but has collected and merged together and layered together

Overlaid with brushmarks

Naivity, looking back longingly at a vibrant past

Remembering but not very clearly, mishmash of people and shapes and places, a feeling

Enjoys the bright colour scheme, which shows up well on white, an aspect which will be helpful in her installation

Some parts of the video may be subject to change

Paired with her piano piece, called “Wistful”, matching the imagery

For the installation, the video would be projected onto cloth on a washing line, as this comes from a childhood memory of watching her mother hang up washing, wants to appreciate moments where we are just living, cherishing memories

Installation

On the stream, Ceri then took a moment to set up the installation, hanging clothes and sheets on a washing line outside and projecting the video onto it. Unsure of whether the internet connection would hold up, she said the installation will be recorded and put online at some point.

However, the internet permitted and the installation could be viewed on the stream. It was a perfectly clear night with a slight breeze to move the fabrics. The video played on the cloth which shifted in the wind, adding movement and an ethereal quality to the video. The images and colours played across the different layers of the fabric, which my friend and fellow artist Kayleigh Mortimer, who was also in attendance, suggested looked like the layers of a memory. Each time a memory is recalled, the brain reconstructs the scene entirely causing slight changes. This was reflected in the ever shifting cloth and the uncertain glimpses of recognisable imagery.

The video was accompanied by piano music to add to the atmosphere. Having watched the installation from a distance, Ceri gave us a ‘tour’, bringing the camera through the hung cloth. This replicated how it would have been viewed in exhibition, the viewer able to walk through the piece, immersed in a world of colour and light. With the projection shining through and playing on the surface of each layer of cloth, the viewer steps into the world of the half-remembered memory, feeling it fluctuate around them.

Maybe it is the lateness of the hour, the stillness of the night paired with the calming chords of piano music, reminiscent of renditions of claire de lune I would listen to to send me to sleep, or the fact that this was an exhibition that never happened and is now out in Ceri’s garden, but the heart does ache. My thoughts, hastily written, at the time.

Overall, I think this was an interesting context in which to view art remotely, and it worked well with this installation set up. I liked hearing about the process and thoughts of the artist, whilst being able to experience the work. This united perfectly the artist talk and the exhibition, allowing the viewer a greater understanding of the work.

While I would like to make videos of my work, I do not think my art would be effective in this context. Far from being the work, my videos would be more in place of interaction, showing how my books could be read and allowing them to be seen and explored more fully. However, I do think this is an exciting new way for artists to engage with their audiences outside the gallery setting and in the context of the current pandemic.