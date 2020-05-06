May 6th: Tutorial and Reflections

I had a catch-up with my tutor, Roger Clarke, to discuss the work I had been doing and things I can consider and look into moving forwards. Here is an edited and refined version of the notes I made, with some extra thoughts:

“Random” Art

I described the work I have been making recently as “random” because there is little in the way of an underlying theme. It does not seem like a cohesive project, with ideas being all over the place. However, my tutor suggested I find a word other than “random” as there is clear consideration in the books I have been making. The making of a book takes consideration, placing images and text in an order, creating a narrative through the process of putting a book together. The context of a book creates a structure and forces the ideas to be considered. These books are more “reflections”, like a form of journaling a creative process. Roger also discussed that this idea of seemingly “random” ideas is an important part of art. Art finds the unusual and draws attention to it. This focus allows things to be seen more closely, gaining new insight.

Artist James Turrell is an example of this, with his work including a hole in the ceiling. The structure of the piece created no corners or framing, with a circle of what appeared to be a high definition screen showing the sky. In reality, it was a hole showing the sky above, drawing the viewer to pay attention and get lost in the blue expanse. Turrell also creates rooms of colour with natural light and reflections, with colourful shapes that seem to float before the viewer. The viewer can climb into Turrell’s dome structures and change the lighting which gives an illusion of infinity. Roger said it was a strange juxtaposition of knowing he was in a finite space whilst seeing what seemed to be an endless expanse.

My tutor said he enjoys works that seem “random” and draw attention to some small detail. He mentioned “In Search of Lost Time”, a seven part novel by Marcel Proust. These are long books, thick volumes, with whole paragraphs consisting of just one sentence, discussing nothing in particular. Proust contemplates seemingly inane and unimportant things to a great extent. The books become a collection of reflections and memories, documenting details from the authors life and past. I have in the past written journals full of “random” snippets, and perhaps this form of making notes on various thoughts could become a part of future books I make.

This also brings up the theme of attention. One can find many things to write about, given that one pays attention. There is as much to observe and discover within a ten mile radius as there is in the entire world. While I still think travel is important and the discovery of new experiences a helpful tool, I liked this idea that looking closely can reveal new and foreign experiences within a familiar setting. Roger pointed out that many artists residencies take place in remote, isolated places, often without extensive equipment, to give the mind space to wander, and wonder. There is a tendency to want to fill every moment but, especially now in lock down, it is not possible to find constant distraction, forcing people to confront boredom and learn how to do nothing. I have recently made a book titled “Things to do Whilst Stuck at Home” and would be interested to explore the ideas “How to be Bored” and “How to do Nothing”.

My tutor also mentioned artist Guy Bigland, who I am already following on Instagram and met at the Small Publisher’s Fair in London. Bigland’s books are published, whilst mine are handmade, creating a more formal, perhaps distanced, aesthetic. Making the books is important to me as the forms and process often inform the content of the books. Bigland uses text and lists in his books, which shows me the extent and possibilities of playing with text in this format. One book lists every painting in a museum, alphabetically ordered, with no images, just the titles all printed on the pages. I find this way of recording something visual with words interesting, it is a form of archiving that feels disconnected from the work it is documenting. As I am stuck inside, I may consider compiling a list of the artworks in our house, although few are titled so perhaps it will be a book of brief descriptions. I could list all the books in the house or maybe my room, like artist and tutor Martin Thomas has done for his studio, but that would create a very large tome.

As opposed to finding an alternative to the word “random”, I could instead consider incorporating the concept more thoroughly in my work. I could use the idea of randomness and chance to create books, throwing things to the ground and therefore creating new compositions by chance. It is difficult to replicate “randomness” perfectly as I would still have to select the images or text involved. There is an element of chance to my art journals as I cut images from magazines, but there I still consider and curate what I include. The compositions are created through instinct, but that still reflects my sensibilities and visual choices. It relates to the idea that “nothing is original” as everything is a reference to what has come before. The only way a completely “random” or original artwork could be created would be in a vacuum where no experiences or visual references existed.

However, I have been touching on the idea of “chance” a little in my work. I created, mostly out of boredom and with no intent to use them in my artwork, a few chatterboxes. These are folded constructs from the playground which invite a viewer to select colours and numbers until their fortune in revealed. I created versions with runes, with a selection of quotes, Buddhist saying and fortune cookie slips as the fortunes within. Some of my recent drawings, which I have put on Instagram and also did not intend to include in my work, looked to my tutor Martin like tarot cards. I have drawn tarot card inspired illustrations in the past and have recently filled a small origami pocket book with drawings that could be interpreted as symbols. This was inspired by a character in a Terry Pratchett novel using his holy books as a means to find a prediction, flicking to a random page and reading the first line he saw as a fortune. There is an element of chance in selecting a “fortune” in these contexts, but humans seem to be hard wired for finding patterns and meanings in these things. I think this is an idea I would like to explore further.

Overall, moving forwards with my work, I think I need not be overly concerned with the “project theme” and to continue documenting as I go along. The theme of handmade art books and text seems to be sufficient for now, and I can discover further patterns and ideas as I continue creating. Roger advised that if I am not feeling motivated, do something else! Some tasks may seem insurmountable, as we are all feeling drained at this time, so do what you can, what is in front of you and go from there. I will continue chipping away at the work and seeing where the ideas and inspirations that emerge take me. On a practical note, I want to try and video my books, showing how they work and can be interacted with. I do not have a tripod, and the recording on my phone was difficult to edit and transfer to my laptop, so I must continue considering set-ups and how I can show the books in videos.