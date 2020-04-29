Mini Books

There is a long history of miniaturised art, stemming from illuminated scripts. According to this article, the word come from the Latin ‘miniare’, meaning ‘to colour with red lead’, a practice common in hand-written books. With the rise of printed books, miniature paintings evolved into portraiture. I saw a collection of these portraits in the V&A, and while some were quite ugly to me, the skill in creating a likeness at such a small scale was impressive. Miniature art can also be linked back to the ‘wunderkammern‘ of the 17th Century, the intricate ancestors of dollhouses. These house cabinets would display the wealth of the family, all on a small scale.

I, however, have approached miniature art purely as a way to use scrap paper. When making Blizzard books, I usually cut an A3 sheet of paper down to the correct proportions. This creates books of a comfortable size to hold and handle. But, due to the shape that the paper needs to be to correctly fold a Blizzard book, I end up with spare off-cuts that are quite long and narrow and of no particular use. I therefore decided to use them to make increasingly small books. At first the “word wallets” could hold three to five letter words, then I could barely fit two letter stamps on, and finally I had to resort to a 0.5 fine liner pen.









I liked how ridiculously small I could make a functioning book and decided to play on the humour aspect by filling the tiny book with big words. I squeezed a collection of long words onto tiny pieces of paper to fit in the miniature pockets. While I prefer the uniformity and legibility of the letter stamps, handwriting was the only way to fit the words in. I particularly liked the inclusion of the word “Brobdingnagian” as it means disproportionately large, an obvious oxymoron in this context.

The next size up could still fit stamps, but only two-letters would fit comfortably. I therefore made a list of two letter words. I did not wish resort to two-letter Scrabble words as they are often barely recognisable as words. I wanted ones that are used in everyday speech and easily identifiable. This was the same for the three-letter words, but I did include one five-letter word as an in-joke.

Considering three-letter words, I thought to include acronyms, inspired by artist Guy Bigland and his Three Letter Acronyms. Again, I wanted ones that would be instantly recognisable and understandable, so turned to text-talk abbreviations. I find text-talk a particularly interesting facet of contemporary language as it is evolving to mimic speech on the internet, a largely text-based platform. Increased communication through messaging has developed a need to express inflection and emotion through written word, creating a new system of language. While this language is second nature to those who have grown up using it, it contains many words and rules that may be incomprehensible from an outside perspective. I therefore considered putting the meanings of the acronyms on the back of each card, but have not yet done so. I think adding the meanings would add the ‘instructional’ aspect that my tutor Neill enjoys in my books, but I also like the minimalism of the cards holding only three letters.

As I was using scraps of paper to fold increasingly small books, I eventually reached a size that could not be used for a complex fold like the Blizzard book. I therefore used the strips of paper to make miniature concertina books, printing “x y & z” and “hello…” on the pages. I have made a panel book with “x y & z” before and wanted to see it re-contextualised on this small scale. I think putting the stamps on every other page made it easier to see and read it all at once when photographed. The angles of the pages distorted the “hello…”. The use of this word came from the idea of text talk and communication, and was inspired by a book titled “shy” that I saw at the Small Publisher’s Fair in London.

While I could not quite elevate the concertinas from scraps of paper; they still felt like waste paper pieces to me, I liked the down-sizing of the functioning book. The tiny ‘word wallet’ was still functioning, with turning pages and pockets with removable cards, even at a small scale. This made it more difficult to handle, but also made it feel precious as it had to be held with such care. I have previously made very small Fimo objects as gifts for my mum, and I have a long standing interest in ‘netsuke‘, and I think that these objects create instant fascination due to their scale. As I wish to create books that invite exploration, the fascination with the very small adds to the appeal or interest. The handling may be an issue, but just seeing a book this small invites the viewer to look closer. Although my use of miniature came from using scraps, it may be an aspect to explore further in my work.