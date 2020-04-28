More Books

This reflective blog post covers some of the books I made before the Easter break. I have been struggling with “lock down lethargy” and have been finding it difficult to find the motivation and concentration to continue producing work. Hearing from my peers, this seems to be a common problem. I was suggested this link in a comment on my Japanese stab binding post and it was reassuring to read that other artists are struggling but also overcoming the current situation. I am hoping to push through this block with routine and the pseudo-deadlines of weekly meeting with my tutors.

Since my birthday was after lock down was announced, I received many letters in the post, forwarded to me by my family. I decided to make a scrap book from the envelops and stamps using one of the books left over from the Locksbrook Christmas fair. The blue cover matched the second class stamps and interiors of some of the envelops and I used the clear section of an envelop to highlight the chain stitch binding. The plastic adds a protective layer and draws the eye to it. I like scrap books as a way to record something; I have previously made scrap books of things in my coat pocket and papers found in my room. The inclusion of stamps adds to this sense of collection.

In the spirit of lock down becoming a consuming presence and omnipotent worry, I created a fish bone book with words related to the current crisis. I have previously mentioned the diary-like Japanese stab bind books I created, but this book takes a more literal approach. This was also a way to experiment with the fish bone book form.

I tried to make a large scale version of this fold, using an A1 piece of paper. However, it was difficult to handle and work with, and the final book did not stand or hold its shape well. A smaller version with thinner paper was also ineffective, so I used the recycled paper that I used for the initial attempt of this fold, at a similar size. This result is more stable and far more easy to handle. Instead of following the strict “page” lines of the book, I printed words, question marks and ampersands across the paper before it reached its final form. This led to more unexpected placing and emphasises the exploration aspect of the format, encouraging readers to view the book from different angles. However, I have come to the conclusion that I am not overly fond of this book format, perhaps because it does not always hold its shape and is difficult to handle and “read” without it coming apart. It is also difficult to photograph and capture every plane and angle, which is unproductive at this time as having audience members handle the book would be impossible.

In order to remain connected and engaged with my peers, I have collaborated with Alisha Stokes. I saw that she was cutting out and arranging words, which put me in mind of my magpie tendencies and my ransom note word collections, on her Instagram ‘@cursed.abjects‘. This inspired me to create a book in which she could arrange and collect words. I also cut out some words and phrases from my own stack of magazines for her use. This led me to consider which form of book would be most effective.

I had received a book on bookmaking from my friend; “Making Handmade Books” by Alisa Golden. I searched the pages for new forms to try out, and to find a book which would work for the collaboration. Folded pages would be difficult as it is easier to place the imagery on the pages prior to folding. Alisha did not want fiddly pockets as she worried things would fall out. Thus a bound book with a more linear and less complicated surface would be best.

I chose elongated pages to fit the word format. At first I did a chain stitch with two links with plain paper. This seemed quite boring so instead I made a ledger from Golden’s book, which is a variation on Japanese binding. I used some sheets of paper from magazines in between the plain pages. I chose red thread to play on the pun of a newspaper being “read”.

The book that I did not send to Alisha, I used myself. The red thread hanging out the bottom made me think of the idea of the ‘red string of fate’, originating from East Asian mythology. The words across the page run like a thread across the page. While it is visually quite plain, I like the idea and have always been interested in this story and how it can be represented.

Also on the theme of threads and the new bookmaking book, I made a miniature tied binding book (pictured below). This binding is a variation of Daniel Kelm’s wire-edge binding. The pages each have a coloured piece of string running through them which are tied top and bottom to hold the sheets together. The array of threads made me thing of the phrase “losing the thread of the story” so used sections of my own writing on the pages. I used five different sections of my own stories, choosing sentences that I then printed on pages with the same colour thread. I then mixed the pages so that the colours are not group together, leading to disjointed and mismatching sentences. In this sense, the book becomes a puzzle of loose threads and a surreal story of disjointed parts.

While the binding is not as tight and secure as I would like, I do like the end result of this book. I feel that each page should have had writing, as the blank pages leave too much space and put emphasis on certain phrases, which was not intended. However, some of the adjoining phrases make a strange sort of sense, creating a whole new story from the fragments.

I was commissioned to make another “word wallet” filled with swears. I had to consider the best way to post it without it becoming damaged and found a small cardboard box that would help protect it. Unfortunately, given the current situation, the postal service has been quite slow and I do not know whether it has arrived at its destination. I should have taken the option to ‘track’ the package.