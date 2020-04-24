Copper Sounds Talk

Yesterday I received an email concerning a talk which would take place on a Google Meet.

“Wanna know what your technicians get up to when they aren’t technicianing?!?! Isaac gives a talk tomorrow with his partner in crime Sonny Lee Lightfoot. Together they make up experimental record manufacture and live act Copper Sounds. Find out about the records they make out of copper, volcanic rock, ceramics, chalk, etc etc. And also about their new large scale ceramics – sound pots.”

I decided to have a listen, and made the following notes:

Copper Sounds

Started by Isaac Stacey and Sonny Lee Lightfoot

Isaac was working at print studio, copper etchings left behind after prints, interested in metal plates, how could they be used, not wasted?

DJing, could you play copper plate? Sounding like hissing, spiralling groove like traditional record

Spiral in PhotoShop, screen printed onto copper plate, but not much difference in marks in grooves, just sounded like hissing

Aquatint, different tones, could get different pitches with how much aquatint, used traditionally to add tone to print, translated to tone with sound

Etching marks into the copper, different angles made different tones, deep lines could get drum rhythms, becomes a rhythm with repetition

Pattern recognition, starts off sounding like a mess, but becomes a pattern in a loop

https://vimeo.com/181119324

Also took prints from the copper plates, visual outcomes of records, visual LP, singles of the records they had made (even if not replayable)

Used terminology of music tech and music industry

Sonny, silicon moulds of records, cast in wax, pirating physical music, recreating musical information in different materials, how much information is lost in the mould, how accurate is the mould

Cast 25 wax records off one silicon mould, some parts would play back and work, but only one played properly, information in the mould but not translating into wax very well

Cast in resin worked much better, more fluid when poured, picked up the detail better

First sound recordings made on wax, reference to history of recording audio

Both working on similar things, making sounds from different materials

Figuring out how records work, how the music translates

Working together, joked about making records together that were unplayable, would break record players

Sonny, making ceramics, but did not want to be a potter, just enjoyed making pots

3D records, capturing sound in a different way, other than grooves on a flat surface

Using vibrations hitting the clay to make a pattern, vibrations are a frequency/sound so can the patterns be played back?

Pots with facets, cut parts off in specific places, in groups to create rhythms

Played by taking the turntable apart and using the record arm against the side of the pot, “sound wand”, holding it steadily against the side of the pot

Different forms, same idea

Contact mics, pick up vibrations through physical contact, like a stylus on record player

Contact mic connected to different materials (metal, rocks, springs) and placed on edge of pots

Spring vibrates more than stylus, creates reverb

Slip cast pots

Exploring process, making things in different ways

Messes with process, then end use as played on a turntable

Conceptual with the ‘making’ side

How to show the work?

Best way, to play them like a DJ set

Sanctum, in Bristol, 24 days 24 hours of music, applied and got it despite never having performed before

Nothing makes you do something more than a deadline, would have just kept talking about it and never done it, but this made them do it

First Copper Sound gig, went bably, everything went wrong, got lots of hissing

Got no more offers for gigs, so did their own, always headlined, fake it til you make it

Experimental music scene, invited different musicians to play

Black and white aesthetic

Part of collectives

Loft 6D, recreating uni conditions, fabrication and project spaces, kept a community, healthy competition and people to bounce off and borrow equipment, didn’t have to buy everything

CHAMP, community of people, work spaces

NOODS, local radio station (started by ex-Bath Spa students)

Like being in a band

Doing everything themselves, making the records/objects, running events, performing, other artists for poster designs etc, built the aesthetic, DIY/punk

Taping plastic spoons to stylus during performances, swapping out turntables

Control over aesthetic and posters, built brand

Isaac went to Iceland and started playing rocks on turntables

Couldn’t make much but became obsessed with the sound of rocks, sea crashing on shore, pebbles rolling back

Rock jazz fusion, played rocks and musician played trumpet to it

All he had was a contact mic, and put together everything else, using a ski pole, a drill, anything he could find

Look at what you have around you, what can you make to bring the idea to life?

Used a potters wheel to play bigger rocks

Self-directed residencies, going to friends around the country with the intention to do art, call it a residency, put it on your CV and you’ll soon get real residencies

Slate from Wales, chalks and rocks from around the country

Became stand-alone sculptures, did not have to be performed, could be set up and left to play

Crypt in Bristol, alcove underground. Not a great sound, but immersive installation

Removing themselves from the art, is meant to be about the objects and sound, not about the artists – Did not imagine they would do ‘performance art’, bit shy

Not much musical background, none for Sonny (which may have helped in this context), did not know the rules so could make whatever they think sounds good, democratic/non-elitist

Anti-theory, beyond language, and visceral

Started getting asked to do things, asked to play at gigs and festivals

Experimental sound festival

Mechanical techno, cleaner version of Copper Sounds, record company ‘Fractal Meat Cuts’, liked what they were doing and asked whether they would release an album on his record label, so they did

Playing live a very visual thing, album has to stand alone without visual aspects, test for them to up their game musically, can it work as an album?

Album titled ‘A Regular Pattern A Regular Pattern’, that’s what music is, a repeated pattern

Album cover, inspired by automatic drawing from the early surrealists, stuck a piece of paper on a turntable and tried to write the album title

Started workshops with this idea

Very confusing writing on a moving surface

Album released on tape, popular in experimental music scene, physical form so like art object, comes with digital download code

Game changer in considering what they were doing

Ecstatic Material, asked to go on a tour with Beatrice Dillon and Keith Harrison as DJs, had solidified their act, made it more sleek

Ceramic drums, “the kebabs”, filled with water, played like drums

Hanging copper for plate reverb, sounded more like an electronic gong

With digital production programs, plate/spring reverb can be achieved with a click of a button, tried to make their own physical versions to understand how it works and what it is

Where not trying to recreate the effects exactly, coming up with cool sounds

Materials donated by people from the art collectives

When recording technology was first invented, “Immorality idea”, recording own voice, can exist longer than the person’s life

“Amazed by technology and science, but terrified of how much bad music could be recorded and exist forever.”

Hideous and terrible sounds, preserving them forever

Dubplates as part of the tour

Been really bad at documenting everything they’ve been doing, most of the photos come from photographers at the events

Upped their game for the tour, most official thing they had done, 9 venues in 9 days, workshop at each

Previously done workshops with clay records, carving and seeing the frequency on the surface, exploring how records are cut, showing how records are made

Changed it for the tour, made wax records

Laser cut

Reference to Edison wax cylinders, they were known as ‘blues’, cylinder to flat disk, links to history of recorded sound

Wax disks from workshops would become part of the tour album, a hundred odd disks, each different, unplayable

Album cover using blank sleeve and automatic drawing on turntable

Recently been working on ‘sound pots’

Evolved from the ‘kebabs’ of the tour, moving away from turntables for a bit

Applied and got funding from Fusion Funding, usually applied for Arts Council Funding but got money through a charity funding musicians, applied as musicians who wanted to work with artists

Working with ceramicists to help make large scale ceramics, which they had not done before

Using pedals triggered by electronic sequences, program rhythms to be played on clay pot, automatic drum kits

Onggi pots, large round Korean vessels used for pickling, making kimchi

Many about resonance of object, but one with hole at either end more about how the air travels through them

Pots all played differently, aim to make a pot orchestra, making various sounds in various ways

Sequencer not yet finished and launch event postponed due to the pandemic

Became known for putting weird things on turntables, wanted to take a step in a new direction

Gone from punk to more hippy meditation with gong sounds for new piece

Repetitive element linked to mediation, repetitive breathing and hypnotic pattern recognition

Pulling back from ‘wall of sound’, thinking of playing the pots acoustically, essence of object

Have been adding more things to the set-up, new pedals and sound effects, now stripping it back

As an installation, will still look like an Frankenstein mess of cables, not particular about set up, looks good for their set-up. Mix between cables and technology with rocks and earthy objects

Doesn’t have to be a concrete idea, just do it, make it. People will find meaning in it that you may never have thought of.

Thoughts

I was inspired by the collaborative nature of the work, and the experimental making. Even when the artists lacked the background knowledge, they created regardless, following their own initiative and intuition.

I also liked the idea of writing on a moving surface to create abstracted drawings. As I am playing with the written word in my work at present, I would like to try this out. The Surrealist’s drawing techniques, like automatic drawing, the drawing of dreams and cadavre exquis, have always interested me and are excellent methods to draw despite “art block”, not knowing what to draw or being out of practice. As I have currently not drawn for some time, being focused on my book making, moving home and the general lack of motivation caused by the pandemic, these techniques may help me reconnect with drawing. I have also been interested in “bad” drawings, inspired by Instagram artists such as @flesh.png and their new account dedicated to “bad” art @flesh.psd, and becoming comfortable with the idea of letting myself draw badly.