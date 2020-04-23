22nd April: Tutorial

Meeting

Film night? Check out the shared folder on Google Docs

Some requested films uploaded there, including the Goonies (requested by a technician)

Presenting work

Module about exhibition/presentation, difficult in lockdown

Roger sent pictures of empty spaces, galleries and warehouses to visualise your work, add things to the walls etc

Website ‘Kunst Matrix’, educational system for log-on

Consider how your pieces would work in a space, insert into empty spaces, or into scenes with people, like in films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Imagining work in a space, where people will experience it

Editing does not need to be perfect, but giving a sense of scale and how it may appear in a space

For objects, find pictures of plinths and tables and seeing how the pieces could fit

See how other galleries and artists have set up their work to get ideas

Keep placing and playing with the placing until it no longer feels wrong

Use digital spaces, and can take pictures irl to test placing

Do not let curators place your work, you need to know how your artwork works in a space and how it should be presented, important to how you work as an artist

Context/Research

Access to books has become limited and studio practice has become different

Context is 20%, smaller part, focus on journal and reflection, and online resources

Work prior to virtual university is still relevant, but consider virtualisation of the art world and new developments

Research is related to studio practice so keep making!

Look at assessment checklist Martin will send out

Don’t worry about things you can’t do! Do what you can, are more able to do, and then slowly work through the more difficult things. Start with the bits you can do, the things right in front of you that you feel you can do.

Anything you want to show, put it on a shared google doc

Tutorial

One-on-one tutorial with my tutor, Martin Thomas

Andrew Haslam – Book Design (very expensive on Amazon but Martin bought it cheaply at a book store)

Jerome Rothenberg – The Book: Spiritual Instrument

Mostly about poetry

Different forms of books in different cultures

Displaying work

Glass cases, tables

Consider whether the books should be touched or in a glass case

Artist Statement

Martin will rewrite, edit

Needs to be no longer than two paragraphs