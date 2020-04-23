22nd April: Tutorial

Meeting
Film night? Check out the shared folder on Google Docs
- Some requested films uploaded there, including the Goonies (requested by a technician)
Presenting work
- Module about exhibition/presentation, difficult in lockdown
- Roger sent pictures of empty spaces, galleries and warehouses to visualise your work, add things to the walls etc
- Website ‘Kunst Matrix’, educational system for log-on
- Consider how your pieces would work in a space, insert into empty spaces, or into scenes with people, like in films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Imagining work in a space, where people will experience it
- Editing does not need to be perfect, but giving a sense of scale and how it may appear in a space
- For objects, find pictures of plinths and tables and seeing how the pieces could fit
- See how other galleries and artists have set up their work to get ideas
- Keep placing and playing with the placing until it no longer feels wrong
- Use digital spaces, and can take pictures irl to test placing
- Do not let curators place your work, you need to know how your artwork works in a space and how it should be presented, important to how you work as an artist
Context/Research
- Access to books has become limited and studio practice has become different
- Context is 20%, smaller part, focus on journal and reflection, and online resources
- Work prior to virtual university is still relevant, but consider virtualisation of the art world and new developments
- Research is related to studio practice so keep making!
Look at assessment checklist Martin will send out
- Don’t worry about things you can’t do! Do what you can, are more able to do, and then slowly work through the more difficult things. Start with the bits you can do, the things right in front of you that you feel you can do.
Anything you want to show, put it on a shared google doc
Tutorial
One-on-one tutorial with my tutor, Martin Thomas
Andrew Haslam – Book Design (very expensive on Amazon but Martin bought it cheaply at a book store)
Jerome Rothenberg – The Book: Spiritual Instrument
- Mostly about poetry
- Different forms of books in different cultures
Displaying work
- Glass cases, tables
- Consider whether the books should be touched or in a glass case
Artist Statement
- Martin will rewrite, edit
- Needs to be no longer than two paragraphs