I have previously made books using the simple, traditional Japanese four-hole bind, and the new five-hole bind of which I saw examples at the Small Publisher’s Fair in London. Now I am looking at more decorative methods of Japanese stab binding. I was inspired by images I saw online when searching for new book making techniques to explore. Using books I made for the Locksbrook Christmas market, I am rebinding books with pattern stitches.

I found this website, compiling resources concerning Japanese stab binding which has been helpful in learning new techniques.

I began with the hemp-leaf stitch pattern. On my first attempt, the book with the dark magenta thread (pictured right), I got the wholes in the wrong places. I rectified this in my second attempt and then made several hemp-leaf books.

I filled the first of these with lines from my quarantine journal. I used blue thread at the top of the vertical book to reflect the sky that is described in the pages.





I titled another hemp-leaf stitch book “resewn”, in reference to the process I was using to make these books. I used some thread on the pages as well as the binding to reflect this theme. I played around with the words and presentation a little more, taking queues from visual poetry. I liked some of the layouts I came up with so made another book with the theme of making using my recurring phrase “just continue creating regardless”.













I also experimented with a different pattern, but as I did not have enough space on the width of the pages, with design looks cramped and ineffective. I may retry this stitch on a larger book. I filled the failed attempt with words from different magazines I have collected, naming it a “magpie book”.







I used A4 pages as opposed to A5 for some of the more complicated patterns I tried, to give myself more space and ensure they were not too fiddly.

The first of these, with the yellow thread pictured below, was based on an image I had seen online which had a hole guide but no name that I could see. This stitch involved looping the thread diagonally across the spine and then weaving the thread when sewing in the opposite direction. It was difficult to place the initial loops in the correct places as they would keep pulling through and shortening as I continued sewing. Perhaps I need markers on the paper to assure a more even pattern.







However, I do like the design and think that this attempt demonstrates the idea of the design even if it is not perfectly executed. I filled the pages with abstract feelings, inspired by the unusual ways in which my housemates described their hangovers. I chose unusual images that could allude to a feeling, but felt strange. It was a fun writing exercise and I like that it linked the book to my creative writing.

I left the thread trail out the bottom, not trimming and hiding the knot as is usually done with Japanese stab binding. I liked this visual detail, especially as the stitch itself is not as polished and neat. I want to develop this idea further due to a book I saw when looking at the book making tag on Instagram. I found a page called @areyoubookenough who post monthly book making challenges. One theme was “warmth” and there was a book made by @cheerfulatelier which had threads flowing from the bottom of the spine with words and phrases attached. I like this incorporation of words and wonder how I can use this idea in future.

Another larger scale book I made was bound with a tortoise shell stitch. This stitch as quite simple but needed specifically spaced holes to be effective. I think I prefer the hemp-leaf pattern as it looks more complex but is not much more difficult to create. I filled the tortoise shell book with more visual poetry revolving around the word “ignorance” as inspired by the book my art journal is made in; “The Book of General Ignorance”.

I have also tried more complex stitch patterns, inspired by this blog. I tried the ‘tiara stitch’ (in pink) which required more thread than I anticipated, resulting in me having to redo it. I like the Art Deco aesthetic and the similarity of a rising sun, hence the word I chose to accompany the binding.

The ‘lotus pattern’ (in green) took me just over an hour to complete and ended up looking more like a stylised fly. While I like the sci-fi, bug-like pattern, I do not know with what to fill the book. The binding seems an excessive decoration, which might work well in making ‘found’ words or pages of publications seem precious. However, I would not want to overwhelm the pattern on the first page by making the contents too ‘busy’.

‘Tiara’ pattern

‘Lotus’ pattern

Overall, I have enjoyed exploring new forms of Japanese stab binding and seeing how the more decorative patterns can be used in my work.